Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Loews Corporation $L

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Loews by 5.4% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Loews by 28,859.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Novem Group grew its position in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 10,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Loews Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.16 and a 12 month high of $103.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.47.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

