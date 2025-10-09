GSK’s (GSK) Hold (C) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.38.

GSK opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. GSK has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GSK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSK by 222.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in GSK by 252.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 127.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

