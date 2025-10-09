Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (D+)” Rating for Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN)

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating restated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE:GRDN opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -15.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

