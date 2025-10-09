Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. $ECC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 745,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 177,661 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth $844,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 10.7% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 685,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 151.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 42,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 65,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 41,438 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.7%

ECC stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.49 million, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 24.7%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,527.27%.

ECC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Eagle Point Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $7.75 target price on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

