Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 543 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 193.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 195.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 70.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $161.89 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $222.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average is $173.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

