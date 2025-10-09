Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFMO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 479,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $196.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

