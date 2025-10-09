Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Receives Hold (C-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating restated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Shares of HAE opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $94.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $321.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 18.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 260,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,118,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 202,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

