Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $166,000 Position in Cigna Group $CI

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $306.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.52. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $256.89 and a 52-week high of $358.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

