Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 453 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 269.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Zacks Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.43.

Shares of HII opened at $290.69 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $293.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.20 and its 200-day moving average is $244.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

