Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,631 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 91.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ALLE opened at $178.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $180.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

