Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF $BKF

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Allianz SE grew its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 290,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

