QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $295.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.