Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 786 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Obsido Oy bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $118.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. The company has a market capitalization of $929.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $118.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.3091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

