Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

