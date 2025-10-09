Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $336.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.28. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $336.70. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

