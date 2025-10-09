Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,753 Shares of Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Interparfums in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Interparfums by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Interparfums by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interparfums in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Interparfums in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Interparfums Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of Interparfums stock opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.77. Interparfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.46 and a 12-month high of $148.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.
Interparfums Company Profile
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
