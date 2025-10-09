Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $656,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $296.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.60 and a 200-day moving average of $257.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

