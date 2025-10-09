GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) Given Sell (E+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GRI Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GRI Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GRI Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRI opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -1.45. GRI Bio has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31). Equities research analysts forecast that GRI Bio will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

About GRI Bio

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

