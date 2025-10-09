Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Earns Sell (D+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reissued by Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Greenfire Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Greenfire Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Price Performance

NYSE:GFR opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Greenfire Resources has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $327.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 28.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Greenfire Resources by 66.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Greenfire Resources by 6,363.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.