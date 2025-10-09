GP-Act III Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPAT) Given “Sell (D)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

GP-Act III Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GP-Act III Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ GPAT opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. GP-Act III Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in GP-Act III Acquisition by 8,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in GP-Act III Acquisition by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000.

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company, which was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 23, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

