Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,541 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,976,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wall Street Zen downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

