Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $851,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,841,000 after buying an additional 2,129,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 361.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $165,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,093 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 11,714.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $92,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,048 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $230,818,000 after purchasing an additional 996,589 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,057.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 922,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.56.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $97.78 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

