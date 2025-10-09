Greenpro Capital’s (GRNQ) Sell (D-) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Greenpro Capital Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GRNQ opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Greenpro Capital has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

