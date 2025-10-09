Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 961.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 73.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 75.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

