J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $304.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

