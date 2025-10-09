Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.58.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.3%

STX stock opened at $224.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.61. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $264.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $171,149.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $39,413.52. This trade represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total value of $79,645.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,659.88. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $14,394,416. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

