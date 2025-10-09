Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 623.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.39.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,300.85. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,990. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

