Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,264 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BXP were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 7.8% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 66,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BXP by 66.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of BXP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BXP from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

NYSE BXP opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,436.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The firm had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

