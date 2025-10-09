Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 301 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. Baird R W dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE:ARE opened at $75.20 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.46, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

