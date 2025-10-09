Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,759 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $4,034,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,568,138.45. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 31,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.58, for a total transaction of $13,729,567.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,724.38. This trade represents a 97.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,144 shares of company stock worth $44,160,261. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $450.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.91 and a 200-day moving average of $342.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

