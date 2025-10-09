Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Earns “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 491.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58,785 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 221.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 37.0% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 106,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

