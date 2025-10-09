GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given “Sell (D+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating restated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in GXO Logistics by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

