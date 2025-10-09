Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,237 Shares of The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 7,180.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 27.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 91.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Wendy’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The firm had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

