Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR Stock Holdings Cut by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

BATS:PAPR opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $870.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

