Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM) Given Sell (D-) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Intelligent Protection Management stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.85. Intelligent Protection Management has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing.

