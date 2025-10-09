Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5,758.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 94,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 93,002 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $64.11.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $133,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 559 shares in the company, valued at $33,808.32. The trade was a 79.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $6,911,462.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 142,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,328.49. This trade represents a 43.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,389 shares of company stock valued at $18,567,207. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.