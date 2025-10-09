Seer’s (SEER) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Seer Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.59. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 506.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Research analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 33,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $69,343.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,272,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,018.72. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 23,411 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Seer by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,819 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seer by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 363,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 201,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 58,173 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

