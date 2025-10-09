Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading 14.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.07. 12,044,621 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 741% from the average session volume of 1,432,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 14.7%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $821.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

