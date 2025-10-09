Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Sell (E+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $208.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 293.05% and a negative net margin of 77.48%.The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

