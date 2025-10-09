Seanergy Maritime’s (SHIP) Sell (D+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reissued by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Seanergy Maritime Price Performance
SHIP stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $90,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $109,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
