Tamboran Resources (TBN) and Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “OIL – INTL INTGD” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tamboran Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Tamboran Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tamboran Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamboran Resources 1 1 3 1 2.67 Tamboran Resources Competitors 479 1776 1989 120 2.40

Profitability

Tamboran Resources currently has a consensus target price of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.68%. As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies have a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Tamboran Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tamboran Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Tamboran Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamboran Resources N/A -7.31% -6.28% Tamboran Resources Competitors 2.85% 8.69% 3.97%

Volatility and Risk

Tamboran Resources has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamboran Resources’ competitors have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tamboran Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tamboran Resources N/A -$36.90 million -11.92 Tamboran Resources Competitors $7,753.91 billion $5.78 billion -14.11

Tamboran Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources. Tamboran Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tamboran Resources competitors beat Tamboran Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

