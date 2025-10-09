QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,554 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 966.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $132.18.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Get Our Latest Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.