Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives $20.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.1667.

ALMS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alumis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alumis in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALMS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 21.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 12.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Alumis has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alumis will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words "allumer"-French for illuminate-and "immunis"-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

