Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,131 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $345.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

