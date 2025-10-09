Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.6667.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBRK. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Rubrik’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $489,711.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 516,184 shares in the company, valued at $38,306,014.64. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $791,260.47. Following the transaction, the director owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654.34. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,466 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,014. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 198,133 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,657,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.