Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (D-)” Rating for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

SCPH has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.35 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.78.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $302.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 183.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,647.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,413,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,398,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 408,422 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 110,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.