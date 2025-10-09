Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price target (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,131.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,503.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5,311.28. The firm has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the sale, the director owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

