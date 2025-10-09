Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Up 47.1% in September

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amadeus IT Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf cut Amadeus IT Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

