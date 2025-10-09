Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Up 47.1% in September

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMADY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amadeus IT Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf cut Amadeus IT Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Amadeus IT Group Price Performance
Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Amadeus IT Group
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.
