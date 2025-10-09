Cohen Klingenstein LLC Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.0% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $58,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total value of $384,838.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,832 shares in the company, valued at $22,120,428. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,574,107 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $717.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $753.89 and its 200 day moving average is $677.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Zacks Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 target price (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.61.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Free Report

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

