Craig Leavitt Sells 4,000 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) Director Craig Leavitt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $242,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,646.62. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.27. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

